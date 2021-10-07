BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.64% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $293,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 52,145.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $58.28 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.