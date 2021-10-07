BlackRock Inc. Buys 651,773 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.89% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $302,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

