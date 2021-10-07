BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,452 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of Cloudera worth $283,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

