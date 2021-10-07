BlackRock Inc. Has $299.39 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lantheus worth $299,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

