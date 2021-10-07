BlackRock Inc. Sells 247,572 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,952,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.54% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $273,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 888,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CLI stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.