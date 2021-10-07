BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.62% of Northwest Natural worth $267,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

