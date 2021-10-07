Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 29th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
NYSE:BIGZ opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.05.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939 in the last ninety days.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
