Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 29th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

