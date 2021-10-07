BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.