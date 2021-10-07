BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $15.16.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
