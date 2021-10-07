Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,166 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

