Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

DVN opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.