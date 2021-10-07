Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 952.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

