Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.