Blair William & Co. IL Has $972,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Ares Management by 138.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

