Blair William & Co. IL Invests $1.07 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,683,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84.

