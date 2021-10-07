Blair William & Co. IL Sells 755 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 1,379.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 582,860 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $960,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $5,877,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NYSE:X opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

