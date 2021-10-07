Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $547.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blue Bird by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

