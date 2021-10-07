Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $6,015,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

