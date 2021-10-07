Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Up 3%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s stock price shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.64 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.96 ($0.14). 2,841,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,670,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.64 ($0.14).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.91 million and a P/E ratio of -36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, insider Bo Møller Stensgaard purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

