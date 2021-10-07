BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,060 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 117,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,032 shares of company stock worth $912,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

