BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,265 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

