BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 31,830 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gevo were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

