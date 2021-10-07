BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 67,874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

