BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,829 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,216 shares of company stock valued at $128,766. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

