BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,744 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,333,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 142,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the period.

FEZ stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

