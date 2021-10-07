BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,521,011 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,521,011 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.