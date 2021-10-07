BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

Shares of DMB opened at $15.61 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

