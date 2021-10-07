BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. BOK Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $269,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

