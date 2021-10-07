Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDRBF. Cowen upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

