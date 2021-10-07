BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $61.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,869,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,575,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

