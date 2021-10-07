Boston Partners Cuts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.81% of PacWest Bancorp worth $39,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,644,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.