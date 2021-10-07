Boston Partners Grows Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.29% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $61,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,388,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,595,000.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,063.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

OCDX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

