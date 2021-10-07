Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.11% of frontdoor worth $47,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

