Boston Partners Sells 2,217 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $34,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.