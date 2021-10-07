Boston Partners Sells 5,667 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.55% of Maximus worth $29,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

