Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.