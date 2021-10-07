Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $219,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 46.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

