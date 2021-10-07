Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson Sells 700 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.