Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson Sells 700 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.