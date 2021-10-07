Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $285,100.51 and approximately $17,559.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00233178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00104193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

