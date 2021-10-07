Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Trading Down 2.4%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.56. 5,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,962,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after acquiring an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after buying an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after buying an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

