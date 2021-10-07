BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 36.4% in September

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Shares of LND opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.