Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BTWN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,364. Bridgetown has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $61,031,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $11,393,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 599.2% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,048,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter valued at about $5,237,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

