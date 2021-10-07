Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $17.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.66.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.90 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,887,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

