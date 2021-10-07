Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Update

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $477,652.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 162,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,576.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,022. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

