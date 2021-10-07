Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 21.1% in September

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,704. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

