Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce sales of $25.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.25 million and the highest is $26.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.67. 100,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,538 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

