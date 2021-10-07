Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

