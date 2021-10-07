Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

OBSV has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

