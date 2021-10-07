Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ObsEva.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
