Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,526. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.