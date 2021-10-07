Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

ALRM opened at $78.29 on Monday. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $10,530,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

